Cleveland area hospitals say they’re ready to tackle the corona virus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Doctors leading the federal response warning this could be the worst week yet.
More than 347-thousand cases have been reported nationwide, and more than 96-hundred have died.
A federal report finds 3 out of 4 U.S. hospitals are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
19 News reaching out to local hospitals to get a sense of their readiness.
Northeast Ohio has some of the best hospitals in the country. They have made major medical breakthroughs. With that being said, how ready are they to handle this increasingly deadly coronavirus pandemic as it spreads here? Dr. David Margolius of the Metro Health Medical Center.
“Now, you know someone or you know someone who knows someone that has tested positive.”
That’s what you might call hitting too close to home for comfort. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, this week is going to drive that point home a lot more. He describes a dire situation calling what’s coming up “Our Pearl Harbor” or “Our 911.” That’s why we reached out local hospitals to get a sense of just how ready or not they are. Again, Dr. Margolius.
“We are prepared for every worst-case scenario and honestly it’s hard to get into the exact numbers because there are so many possibilities of what the future holds but we do feel that Northeast Ohio is prepared. We’ve got a really collaborative health care environment. Everybody is working together.”
University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic say they are also ready to tackle the coronavirus. Here’s part of the statement from the Cleveland Clinic.
"We are collaborating with Case Western Reserve University to temporarily convert the main building on the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic into a fully functioning surge hospital.
"Patients who need a higher level of care will be able to be quickly transferred to an intensive care unit.
University Hospitals also responded saying this about their readiness to confront Covid19.
"We are working on detailed surge plans for each of our hospitals that will accommodate 300% of current capacity. Our UH preparedness plans leverage our facilities across the region, which include 18 hospitals.
Dr. David Margolius of the Metro Health wants everyone to think “like this” about the coronavirus.
Assume that you have it and stay home. Stay away from others. I want people to assume that without causing panic or without the implications that come along with it. But, I think that if you act like whatever you have is not something you want to give to someone else. Please stay home if you have any symptoms that you’re concerned about."
A lot of people are still not observing the 6-foot social distance rule and many of those who are wearing masks have the on backward. The white part should be toward your face and the blue part should seen by anyone looking at you.
