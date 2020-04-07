4 Cleveland police officers have tested positive for Covid-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Division of Police is working a monumental job right now trying to keep the peace in the city and keep their officers and their families safe.
Four Cleveland officers have tested positive for Covid 19.
“If this starts spreading through our department, it just puts low numbers out there and right now we only have a few that have been infected so our officers are being protective,” said Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer.
Police officers like front line medical workers have no choice but to be on the job and protecting the public, but there are precautions that can be taken, and that has led to some calls being reported over the phone and officers now working one to a car.
“Not only do they go out there and do their job, worry about being infected but also have to worry about going home and giving it to someone,” Follmer said.
One issue that may become a problem is safety supplies, including masks and sanitizer. Right now, Follmer says they have enough, but it will not be long that just like everyone else, they will need to re-stock.
“The goal is we have very few infected and we get through this and everyone is healthy,” Follmer said.
