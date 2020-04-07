One ejected after semi-truck hits car on Kinsman Road in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say that two people were involved in an early Tuesday morning car crash.
Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle was involved in a crash on E. 79 and Kinsman Road.
Police on scene tell 19 News that a semi-truck hit the car, and the two people involved were sent to the hospital.
One person in the vehicle was ejected onto Kinsman Road following the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
The crash victims’ conditions are currently unknown.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.