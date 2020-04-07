Everyday hero sewing hundreds of masks to keep others safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A North Royalton woman is being called an everyday hero for putting others first during a very devastating time.
Just weeks ago, Terri Long’s husband of more than 30 years passed away.
Long says, “We are all connected together like threads in an embroidery.”
You’ve likely heard of the “Million Mask Challenge” on social media. Long is making it her mission that the goal is accomplished with the help of everyone involved.
“The call is getting closer and closer and closer for everyone not to be in public without some kind of a cloth covering over your face,” said Long.
Before retirement, Long managed one of the local Pins and Needles stores for 20 years.
Just weeks ago, she noticed the store’s owner asking for help making masks for all area hospitals.
For example, Long says, “UH comes every couple of days and they're picking up anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 to 2,400 masks at a time. So that's how many masks are coming into Pins and Needles. They have a drop off locations at all three stores.”
The high demand is what encouraged Long to get back to work sewing. Sadly, this was immediately after losing her husband, her soulmate.
“It’s been such a good challenge for me right now because I don’t have as much time to think about my situation at this point,” said Long.
Long’s neighbor, Lori Breyley, considers her a hero, but, Long feels they are heroes together. “A person cannot be a hero unless they’re connected to somebody,” said Long.
These neighbors are connected. Long says Breyley has been a huge help in this mask making process.
While she’s hard at work sewing, Breyley’s doing her part.
Long said, “I have a bag full of things that I would put together. Her husband walks across the street with his mask on and his gloves on and then takes them back over to Lori. She would do what she needs to do the clipping and what not and he would bring them back and get the next bag and take them over.”
This cycle continues for several hours a day.
So far, Long has sewn 200 masks and she’s still “plugging away at it.”
