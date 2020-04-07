19 First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday evening thunderstorms will produce damaging winds, large hail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front will be tracking through our area today.
I like to say that you can never trust a warm front.
They tend to bring very unsettled and often wet weather.
Most of this late-morning shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the front will move out by this afternoon, giving way to just hit or miss showers and storms from 4 - 7 p.m.
Our main, most intense wave of thunderstorms will arrive after 10 p.m.
These storms may be strong to severe.
The main threats with our overnight thunderstorms will be large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain which may lead to localized flooding.
Given the timing of these thunderstorms, most of us will be sleeping while they occur.
Please have a way to get your warnings while you are sleeping, should we see any issued.
I think it is best to have multiple ways to get your warnings.
You can never go wrong with a tried and true NOAA Weather Radio.
Our free 19 News First Alert Weather app is also a great way to get your warnings.
You can customized your location in the settings tab so that you only receive alerts for your chosen location.
Storms will exit the region before 5 a.m.
Wednesday will feature slowly decreasing clouds and highs around 60 degrees.
I know that this wet weather is frustrating.
We have all been cooped up for weeks!
Are you wondering when you can get outside and try to get some fresh air?
If you head to my Twitter page, I am posting a daily “best times to get outside” graphic.
Here is today’s most recent update.
