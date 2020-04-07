Four Cleveland police officers test positive for COVID-19, what you can do to help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Their job is to keep us safe at all times, but now we’re being asked to do our part to help keep area police officers safe during this pandemic.
19 News was the first to confirm four Cleveland police officers tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.
Tuesday, we learned that none of those officers are in the hospital.
As more and more officers are testing positive, their colleagues and family members are being put at risk. This is concerning for the Cleveland Police Union President, Jeff Follmer.
“If this starts spreading through our department, it just puts low numbers out there and right now we only have few that have been infected, so the city is working and our officers are being very protective,” said Follmer.
The union is working with the city to keep officers safe. Cleveland Police Sergeant and Spokesperson, Jennifer Ciaccia tells 19 News there’s only one officer assigned per car and they are doing their part as far social distancing.
Follmer says they’ve done a good job adjusting. “We’re working through the changes. The goal is we have very few infected, and we get through this and everyone is healthy.”
Sgt. Ciaccia is asking to report non-emergency police matters online instead of going to a police station. The fewer people coming in and out of these stations, the better off we all are.
As far as additional supplies needed to protect the officers, Ciaccia said the department is vetting through personal protective equipment and she plans to have an update this week.
Follmer tells 19 News it won’t be long before they run out of supplies. They’re happy to accept donations as far as masks and sanitizer.
“Not only do they go out there to do their job worry about being infected, but they also have to worry about going home and giving it to someone else,” said Follmer.
