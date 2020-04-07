Four dead after testing positive for COVID-19 at Stark County nursing home

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Four nursing home residents at an Altercare Integrated Health Services facility have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Gregory R. Colaner, the president of Altercare, which operates several facilities, wrote a letter to residents and families confirming three of the deaths. The Stark County Health Department said two of the patients were women, the other was a male. All of them were in their 80′s.
A representative from Altercare told 19 News on Tuesday that a fourth patient has also died. Information about them was not immediately released.
In his letter, Colaner said other residents and staff members also tested positive.
The facility won’t say how many others have been tested, how many have tested positive, or where the other patients with confirmed cases are being treated. They said families and responsible parties have been contacted about the situation.
As our news crew arrived in Alliance, a woman walked outside her home, explaining that her son’s roommates work at the nursing home.
“They’re all quarantined, none of them have fevers or anything so we’re just praying that they don’t get it," she said, asking us not to use her name.
She said she worried about medical professionals, because there are many in her family, but now the fear is amplified with her son being in close proximity to the employees.
“Absolutely!" she said. "But my son calls me like three or four times a day just to check in with me, so I know everything that goes on with him. But yeah, I’m worried.”
The facility had already taken extreme precautions in light of the outbreak, and has now eliminated visiting hours. Only essential deliveries and services
The company posted the following message on its website:
