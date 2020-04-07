Coronavirus death toll up to 167 in Ohio; 4,782 cases confirmed statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said at least 167 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 4,782 cases confirmed statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, held a regular briefing on Tuesday afternoon regarding the latest cases and progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Acton previously said the state’s latest numbers likely don’t reflect all of the cases in the state because testing is primarily used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
Out of the 1,354 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, 417 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Cuyahoga County remains the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 911. Included in Cuyahoga’s County case count is a 1-week-old baby who tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.Modeling from the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio State University projects a surge of nearly 10,000 new cases per day, peaking on April 25.
Gov. DeWine’s remarks on Tuesday come on the first full day of the expanded stay-at-home order, which now goes into May for all Ohioans.
