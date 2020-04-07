Gov. DeWine asks courts to release over 160 inmates from state prisons to prevent spread of COVID-19 in jails

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is asking judges statewide to consider the release of more than 160 inmates to decrease the jail population during the public health emergency.
Gov. DeWine highlighted 167 inmates, classified by two groups, out of the 49,000 prisoners in the state jail population.
The first group consists of 141 non-violent inmates with a release date on or before July 13.
A review of each inmate much be conducted by the Correctional Institution Inspection Committee before the eligible inmates can be released.
The second group consists of 26 non-violent inmates who are 60 years old older and have chronic health conditions
To expedite the release process for the 26 inmates, the Governor is requesting that the Ohio law requiring prosecutors, judges, and victims of a crime to be given 60-day notice of a suspect’s release be waived so cases can be taken directly to the state’s parole board.
The parole board could also make a recommendation in each case involving the 26 inmates before they are released.
Releasing low-risk inmates would free up space in the state prison facilities and keep more individuals from being exposed to COVID-19 in confirmed areas, Gov. DeWine said.
As of Monday afternoon, Gov. DeWine said 10 state inmates and 27 prison staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
DeWine’s latest recommendation comes less than a week after the Governor suggested the release of more than three dozen other inmates. including 23 women who are pregnant or have children in prison.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.