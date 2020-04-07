Hilton and American Express to donate up to 1 million rooms to frontline medical professionals during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hilton and American Express, in partnership with Hilton’s ownership community, will donate up to one million hotel room nights across the United States.
This is to frontline medical professionals leading the fight against coronavirus. They announced this Monday night.
Beginning next week, Hilton and American Express will make rooms available without charge to doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, and other frontline medical staff who need a place to sleep, recharge or isolate from their families through the end of May.
Hilton is initially working with 10 associations who collectively represent more than one million healthcare workers to provide access to the program, designed to support individuals who would otherwise have to spend their own money on accommodations.
“During this crisis, we have seen so many examples of medical professionals working in the most challenging circumstances, sacrificing their own needs to the greater good. They truly are heroes,” said Hilton President and CEO Christopher J. Nassetta in a released statement. “We are honored to extend Hilton hospitality to them during this difficult time.”
American Express, Hilton’s long-standing strategic partner, is investing alongside Hilton in the donation of the hotel rooms, which will be provided at or below cost by Hilton’s network of independent owners and franchisees.
“Our medical workers who are courageously and selflessly serving on the frontlines in the coronavirus crisis represent the best of who we are,” said American Express Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri in a released statement. “We’re honored to support this initiative with our longtime partner, Hilton, to provide the heroes in our communities a place to rest, recharge and help keep their loved ones safe during this time.”
