Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGES IN TROUBLE
Financial hits pile up for colleges as some fight to survive
Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a series of financial losses. Scores of colleges say they’re taking heavy hits as they refund money to students for housing, dining and parking that went unused after campuses closed last month. Yet college leaders say that’s only the start of their troubles: Even if campuses are allowed to reopen by this fall, they worry that many students won’t return. Officials believe the economic downturn will leave many Americans unable to afford tuition, and colleges are forecasting heavy losses among international students.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Ohio, Oklahoma courts rule abortions can continue amid virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Court decisions in two U.S. states Monday allowed abortions to continue after the procedure was caught in the crosshairs of governors’ orders suspending non-essential elective surgeries due to the new coronavirus. The decisions in Ohio and Oklahoma responded to challenges by abortion rights groups. The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals declined an appeal by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeking to reverse a judge’s temporary restraining order allowing abortion facilities in the state to continue performing surgical abortions. In Oklahoma, a judge issued a similar order against the administration, allowing clinics there to resume providing medication and surgical abortions.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
10 Ohio inmates, 27 prison workers test positive for virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says 10 Ohio inmates at two prisons and 27 staff members at four prisons have now tested positive for the coronavirus. DeWine says the state is examining which nonviolent inmates could be released to create more space. DeWine on Monday also authorized 26 members of the Ohio National Guard to go into the federal prison in Elkton in eastern Ohio to help now that seven inmates there have tested positive. Meanwhile, the governor named six sites that will convert to temporary hospitals if needed. The state says 142 people have died as of Monday.
DEADLY GAS STATION SHOOTING
1 killed when man starts shooting randomly at gas station
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a man who started shooting randomly at people and cars at a Cleveland gas station fatally shot an 81-year-old man. The suspect, identified only as a 36-year-old man, was captured shortly after the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon when a witness called 911 and followed him from the station. It’s not yet known what charges he will face. The man walked through the gas station parking lot and shot at various people and vehicles. Anthony Watkins was shot several times in the head and body and was pronounced dead a short time later. It's not yet known what sparked the shooting.
AP-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONS
ACLU seeks release of federal prison inmates where 5 died
A new class-action lawsuit demands the release of hundreds of high-risk inmates at a federal prison in Louisiana where the coronavirus has claimed the lives of five prisoners and infected nearly two dozen others. The American Civil Liberties Union says authorities are not acting quickly enough to release medically vulnerable prisoners to home confinement. A coronavirus outbreak at the low-security facility already has killed five inmates and infected nearly two dozen others. The federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment. The lawsuit says Attorney General William Barr's instructions to federal prisons last week did not offer specific details or a timeline.
SHOOTING-INTERSTATE CRASH
Woman dies, man hospitalized following shooting, crash
CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was among two people found shot and critically injured in a crashed vehicle on an interstate highway has died from her injuries. The shooting apparently occurred around 8:10 p.m. Sunday in Cincinnati. The vehicle then crashed a short time later on Interstate 71 after authorities say the driver went the wrong way down the Dana Avenue exit ramp. Thirty-four-year-old Micaela Stevenson and a man were found in the vehicle and both were taken to a hospital. Stevenson died early Monday, while further details on the man were not disclosed. A motive for the shooting has not been released.
FUNERAL HOME SHOOTING
Man killed, 2 wounded in funeral home parking lot shooting
CLEVELAND (AP) — Three men who had just left a wake were shot in the parking lot of a Cleveland funeral home, and authorities say one later died from his injuries. The shooting happened about 10 a.m. Saturday at Watson’s Funeral Home. Witnesses said a group of men had been “hanging out” near the site, and at least one person in that group opened fire on the victims. Eighteen-year-old Martaevion Josiais Frisco, of University Heights, was shot multiple times and underwent surgery but died a short time later. Another 18-year-old man was shot in the thigh, while a 21-year-old man suffered a hand wound.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Governors seize spotlight amid states' coronavirus response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Watching the governor’s daily press briefing is becoming a new daily ritual for families holed up and isolated by the new coronavirus. Governors including Ohio's Mike DeWine, New York's Andrew Cuomo and Kentucky's Andy Beshear have seen their visibility skyrocket amid the global pandemic. A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more Americans approve of the way their state government is handling the coronavirus outbreak than approve of the federal government's approach. After years of intense focus on Washington and a creeping nationalization of politics, the coronavirus crisis has become a reminder of the significance of leaders closer to home.
AP-US-MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ANTIVIRAL-DRUG
Coronavirus patients rush to join studies of Gilead drug
Coronavirus patients around the world are rushing to join studies of an experimental drug that showed promise against some similar viruses in the past. Interest in the drug remdesivir has been so great that the U.S. National Institutes of Health is boosting the size of its study, which has nearly reached its initial goal just a few weeks after starting. Drugmaker Gilead Sciences is quickly enrolling patients in its own studies, too. The drug is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. Results from the first tests of it in China are expected later this month.
FATAL ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE CRASH
Man killed, woman injured in ATV crash in Ohio
PARIS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed and a woman was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Ohio. The Stark County sheriff’s office says the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on private property in Paris Township. Deputies found 38-year-old Anthony Rhoads of East Canton dead from the single-vehicle ATV crash. A 38-year-old woman was treated for minor injuries. Authorities said the vehicle rolled over an embankment, ejecting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they suspect that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and they said no safety helmets were being used.