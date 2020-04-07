Local pole vault champ still soaring towards Olympics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Matt Ludwig was soaring two months ago. Literally. To the height of 19-2.25 feet to win the USA Track and Field Indoor Nationals in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He followed that up by clearing 19-4.25 at an outdoor meet in Mexico City.
He was headed to the Olympic Trials in June, one of the top 3 pole vaulters in the United States.
And now, of course, that’s on hold for a year.
“I hope it doesn’t set me back too far,” Ludwig said. “My last two events ended on a high peak. I hope to be back right there.”
But who knows when he can compete again. He can lift. He can run. But he can’t do the one thing he does better than maybe anyone ... pole vault.
“Can’t pole vault,” Ludwig says. “Every facility that I tried to be with is closed down now, understandably so. Pole vault’s off the table for me. I’ll probably not jump for over a month, and that’s the longest I haven’t jumped since my sophomore year of high school.”
That would be Lake Catholic. From there it was on to the University of Missouri, and then the University of Akron, to work with coach Dennis Mitchell. That’s when things took off.
“It wasn’t until my sophomore year (as a Zip) when I started jumping at a world standard, 18-8, that I realized ‘okay, I just jumped a mark that takes me to world championship level, Olympic level ... this is realistically in my future’.”
Now that Olympic future is another year away. But Ludwig is trying to find the positive.
“For me, I’m young ... 23,” he says. “Hopefully, it’s another year to become a better athlete, a better jumper.”
