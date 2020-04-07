MetroHealth modeling suggests significantly lower COVID-19 infection peak in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New modeling from the MetroHealth System suggests the peak for COVID-19 cases may be significantly lower than originally expected.
Conclusions from new data point to a sustained impact driven by clusters of infection, rather than a single large surge, the hospital system reported in a press release.
“The leadership from Governor DeWine, Dr. Acton and others has saved lives and radically altered the spread of coronavirus," said MetroHealth CEO and President Akram Boutros in a prepared statement. "The public distancing response is historic and has changed the trajectory of the infection from being driven by widespread communal transmission to infection in clusters of people in close contact.”
The bell-shaped infection curves that people have seen numerous times assume widespread contact and are not applicable to Ohio’s rigorous containment efforts, the modeling suggests.
The MetroHealth models show new infections in Cuyahoga County gradually increasing until around late April, followed by irregular outbreaks in clusters throughout the year.
A similar pattern is expected statewide, with Ohio having significantly lower number of daily new infections than previously expected and continuing at a flat rate through the remainder of the year.
Click here for the updated MetroHealth modeling graphs.
