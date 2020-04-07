North Randall Amazon employee says she doesn’t feel safe going to work after employee tests positive for COVID-19 and facility doesn’t close for cleaning

Amazon tells us they did have an employee at that facility test positive for COVID-19. They did not answer us directly when we asked them if they had shut down their facility to clean it or if they planned to in the future, they did tell us they look at several factors when deciding how to handle the closure of a facility for deep cleaning. They said they look at where the employee was in the building, for how long, how much time has passed since they were onsite, and who they interacted with. Amazon also said they consult with medical experts and health authorities when making the decision to close a facility. Amazon says they have increased the frequency of cleanings at that site.