Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers and storms in the area today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front will be tracking through our area today. We have widespread showers in the area this morning. Some of these showers will have a kick to them with some locally heavy rain. The organized rain will be exiting by this afternoon. The instability goes up. A few thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer. I have high temperatures reaching well into the 60s for most of us. My current forecast has us dry this evening and warm. A cold front approaches after midnight. This will trigger a few more thunderstorms. We are in the severe risk area so we will have to watch these carefully.