ODNR not selling hunting, fishing licenses to non-residents during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will not sell hunting or fishing licenses to non-residents until further notice.
“People entering the state are being asked to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days, making recreational travel unfeasible,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “We look forward to reopening license sales when hunters and anglers can safely return.”
Mertz said sales will resume when the COVID-19 guidelines are changed or lifted.
If you already have a non-resident license, you must self-quarantine for 14 days before hunting or fishing.
