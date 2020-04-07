Ohio Department of Education: Principals, teachers should decide if a student meets eligibility for graduation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Education released new guidance on how a student’s graduation eligibility should be handled after the coronavirus forced a statewide school shutdown.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine passed House Bill 197 into law, which provided graduation flexibility, but doesn’t necessarily entitle that student to a diploma.
The state school board says the student’s principal, teachers, and counselors should decide if the academic curriculum was completed and if eligibility for graduation was met before a diploma is awarded.
- Students who already met requirements by the time schools were ordered to be closed qualify for graduation. Minimum assessment standards are no longer required.
- A student’s principal should consult with teachers and counselors to determine if 12th grade students successfully met the curriculum requirements. Credits can then be awarded for the necessary courses. Examples provided by the Ohio Department of Education include:
- A student had a C average in Senior English up until the time the school-building closed. During the closure period, the student was diligent in completing assignments and otherwise continuing to participate in whatever educational services were offered. This student would likely be considered to have completed the course and would earn credit.
- A student was failing Senior English up until the time the school-building closed. During the closure period, the student made no effort to engage in assignments or otherwise continue to participate in education services offered. This student would be considered to have not completed the course and would not earn credit.
- A student had a C average in Senior English up until the time the school-building closed. During the closure period, the student was not engaged in work and participated minimally in educational services offered. This student’s principal would need further consultation with teachers and counselors to determine whether to award credit.
- A student was failing Senior English up until the time the school-building closed. During the closure period, the student was diligent in completing assignments and showed a significant change in effort and quality of work. This student’s principal would need further consultation with teachers and counselors to determine whether to award credit.
Gov. DeWine ordered that public and private schools statewide be closed into May, but he would not rule out the possibility for an academic yearlong cancellation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.