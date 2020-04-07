1 in 5 Ohioans are drinking while working at home during coronavirus lockdown, survey shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The normal work routine for many Ohioans is a thing of the past, at least temporarily.
With less direct managerial supervision, employees working from home may feel like they have more freedom than in the workplace.
That is evident in a new survey conducted by Alcohol.org, a provider of resources to treat alcohol abuse and rehabilitation.
According to the survey, 22% of Ohioans, or roughly one in five people, have admitted to drinking alcohol while on the clock at home.
Beer is the drink of choice among those who were surveyed.
Ohio’s percentage is below the national average, which is approximately 32% of people who say they drink during work hours while on lockdown.
Results were determined based off of responses from 3,000 employees working from home across the United States.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.