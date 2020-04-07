Police remind Elyria man that buying illegal drugs during pandemic is not essential, cite him for violating stay-at-home order

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria man was cited for violating Ohio’s stay-at-home order, which limits travel for essential purposes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Investigators were dispatched to the Boys and Girls Club on Middle Avenue after receiving a 911 call on Saturday night from a man who claimed someone “set him up and they were trying to kill him,” according to the Elyria police report.
Officers found the 26-year-old man in the area in the middle of the road. He flagged police down and admitted that he was the one who called 911.
The man also claimed he was wearing a wire for the Elyria Police Department, but an unknown drug dealer found out about it, the report states.
The investigating officer asked the man if he was trying to buy drugs from somebody. He replied, “Maybe."
Police reminded the man that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a stay-at-home order was issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to restrict people from walking about and potentially spreading the coronavirus.
Citizens were only permitted to travel for food or work, and buying illegal drugs was not an essential reason to travel, the officer said.
The suspect was cited for violations prohibited for not adhering to the executive directive.
The police officer drove the man home with the citation.
A court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
