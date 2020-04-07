Read the Eric Carle classic ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ on ‘Story Time with Jamie Sullivan’

By Jamie Sullivan | April 7, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 9:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, we’re reading the book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar," a classic by Eric Carle.

Join us each weekday morning at 10 a.m. from the reading corner for a new book.

Story Time with Jamie Sullivan and 19 First Alert Weather School

Some books will be provided by the Cleveland Public Library.

Make sure to read along if you have the book at home.

I’m always open to book suggestions. Please send them to: jsullivan@woio.com.

After reading each day, be sure to watch the 19 First Alert Weather School at 10:30 a.m.

