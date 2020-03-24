Restaurants and businesses feeding the frontline workers

As doctors work overtime fighting coronavirus, restaurants, and community members are doing.
April 6, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 11:29 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As doctors work overtime fighting coronavirus, restaurants, and community members are doing what they can to help keep them fed, despite many of them facing their struggles.

At Cocky’s Bagels co-owner Natalie Bata said, “we don’t know how to make masks, we don’t know how to be a nurse or anything like that, but we do know how to make our bagel sandwiches.”

She added, “it’s crazy how many people we can reach.” For every 60 bagel sandwiches purchased, Cockys is donating 20 to a local hospital or nursing home.

On the weekends, they double up their donations.

She said they’ve donated about 500 since last Thursday.

Bata said it was important for them, because “ I think we just needed to find a way to help, especially during this chaos.

I feel like myself, and the rest of this crew feel like we’re helpless.” It’s also helped keep her full staff employed, along with their take out orders.

Cockys is joined by many other businesses across the area looking, for ways to help the front line workers.

At Goldie’s Donuts, they’re donating a ‘dozen for a dozen.’ When someone purchased a dozen donuts, they’re donating another dozen to local hospital staff.

There’s no doubt that this is the moment we have all been training for. A time when we are forced to stay at home, snuggle up and watch Netflix, but if you’re like us, it’s left many of you feeling a bit empty inside. This is not only because you need your fix of Goldie’s Donuts, but also because you need a way to bring some cheer and kindness to what has become a challenging situation for so many. So, in an effort to shed some light in a time of darkness, Goldies Donuts would like to partner with all of you, our beloved patrons, by matching any purchase of a dozen donuts for a second dozen to be donated to local a hospital. A big shout out to our friends @geracisrestaurant for coming up with this idea and letting us jump on the bandwagon! The offer will run from Monday, March 30th until Wednesday, April First and only applies to at least a dozen donuts; you can pre-order online or by phone and pick up your dozen by drive thru only. Even in times of trouble there is nothing better than helping out your fellow man, except maybe a donut. By your purchase of a dozen donuts, you’re helping Goldie’s stay in operation and more importantly, bringing cheer to all of those in the medical field, working the front lines. If you have any particular hospitals or medical facilities that would most benefit from this act of kindness, please provide that information by emailing us. Let’s knock this Coronavirus with a bit of kindness and donate a dozen donuts today!

Lago East Bank has started an Essential Meals for Essential Employees program.

@lagoeastbank presents Essential Meals for Essential Employees! Lago continues to look for ways to positively impact our Cleveland community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential Meals for Essential Employees is an open format sponsorship program that will allow Clevelanders to sponsor Lago meals for essential front-line employees in the greater Cleveland area. Sponsors can donate in their name, their company name or anonymously. A list of suggested essential businesses is provided on the website, however, sponsors are welcome to identify any qualified location for delivery. Sponsorship can be processed online at www.lagoeastbank.com, or by contacting the restaurant at 216.862.8065. Individually packaged meals will be processed and delivered within 24 hours. Sponsors receive 15% back in Lago gift cards to visit the restaurant upon reopening. Lago will also continue to pay it forward with regular donations of our own to the brave men and women who continue to keep our community safe and drive our economy during this time. For more information we can be reached at 216.862.8065. Lago continues to offer carry out, curbside and UberEats daily from 10am – 10pm. Online ordering is available on our website: www.lagoeastbank.com and on the Toast Take Out app. We encourage online gift card purchases for future visits as well! . . . #LoveLago #Essential #EssentialMeals #EssentialEmployees #EssentialBusiness #Cleveland #ThisIsCLE #Sponsor #PayItForward #FrontLine

Perfectly Imperfect Produce is allowing customers to add on a donation of fresh healthy produce to their order.

HELP FEED OUR HEALTHCARE HEROES! We want to do something to show our appreciation for all the hardworking healthcare heroes in our community. We’ve heard they barely have time to stop to eat, and that dinner usually comes from the vending machine. Well we have fresh fruit that would be a perfect snack on the go and that will help them stay healthier and more energized than chips or candy. And we want to deliver it to them! Want to help us? You can do so by adding a donation to your account. Visit our site and go to the “Help us Donate” tab where you can add in $10 increments to contribute. Next Tuesday we’ll begin delivering our Break Room Boxes filled with fresh apples, oranges and bananas to our healthcare workers on the front lines helping those with Covid-19. We’re all in this together! Go to www.perfectlyimperfectproduce.com then Shop and Help us Donate.

Chains like Raising Canes are also reaching out to healthcare workers and first responders.

They’re offering them a discount. Matt Salts said many of their locations in NE Ohio are also sending food to local hospitals.

He said, “it wasn’t even a second thought for us. We knew obviously healthcare workers were going to be on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight so obviously, it made sense to reach out and provide a little bit of comfort.”

