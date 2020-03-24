Restaurants and businesses feeding the frontline workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As doctors work overtime fighting coronavirus, restaurants, and community members are doing what they can to help keep them fed, despite many of them facing their struggles.
At Cocky’s Bagels co-owner Natalie Bata said, “we don’t know how to make masks, we don’t know how to be a nurse or anything like that, but we do know how to make our bagel sandwiches.”
She added, “it’s crazy how many people we can reach.” For every 60 bagel sandwiches purchased, Cockys is donating 20 to a local hospital or nursing home.
On the weekends, they double up their donations.
She said they’ve donated about 500 since last Thursday.
Bata said it was important for them, because “ I think we just needed to find a way to help, especially during this chaos.
I feel like myself, and the rest of this crew feel like we’re helpless.” It’s also helped keep her full staff employed, along with their take out orders.
Cockys is joined by many other businesses across the area looking, for ways to help the front line workers.
At Goldie’s Donuts, they’re donating a ‘dozen for a dozen.’ When someone purchased a dozen donuts, they’re donating another dozen to local hospital staff.
Lago East Bank has started an Essential Meals for Essential Employees program.
Perfectly Imperfect Produce is allowing customers to add on a donation of fresh healthy produce to their order.
Chains like Raising Canes are also reaching out to healthcare workers and first responders.
They’re offering them a discount. Matt Salts said many of their locations in NE Ohio are also sending food to local hospitals.
He said, “it wasn’t even a second thought for us. We knew obviously healthcare workers were going to be on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight so obviously, it made sense to reach out and provide a little bit of comfort.”
