Sherwin-Williams donates 250,000 masks, other protective equipment to health care workers fighting coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin-Williams announced intentions to donate more than 250,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to health care workers and emergency responders during the coronavirus pandemic.
John Morikis, the CEO of the Cleveland-based company, made the announcement recently while addressing efforts to help in the fight against COVID-19.
The statement reads, in part:
“We are providing much needed support through the donation of more than 250,000 masks, gloves and lab coats to the heroic health care workers and emergency responders on the front lines fighting the virus across the United States. Additionally, we continue to supply critical products to major home and building product customers who support vital health care facilities, manufacturing plants and other infrastructure. We also supply customers involved in important applications such as food and beverage packaging, health care equipment, and energy infrastructure. Over the past few weeks alone, we delivered critical coatings products to producers of ventilators, oxygen tanks and hospital bedframes.”
Donations have already been made to communities across the country. They include:
- 10,000 N95 masks to University Hospitals
- 3,000 masks to Cleveland EMS workers
- 7,500 masks, PPE to Philadelphia-area hospitals
- 6,000 full-body coveralls to Atlnata-area hospitals
- Additional masks, gloves to health care workers in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Texas, California, Louisiana, Vermont, Iowa, Rhode Island, Canada, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Hawaii, and Kansas
Sherwin-Williams also closed the paint store sales floors during the public health crisis and transitioned to online and telephone ordering, as well as delivery or curbside pickup for products.
