Streetsboro ambulances made safer to transfer patients with COVID-19

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro firefighters have made changes to all three of their ambulances to better protect their EMS staff if they have to transfer a patient with COVID-19.
According to firefighters, they have sealed off the patient compartment from the front driver compartment.
This will limit the amount of disinfecting which will need to take place.
In the patient compartment of the ambulance, firefighters have moved some items into cabinets to limit their exposure.
“We are continually evaluating our processes to ensure your safety as much as ours.”
Firefighters added they are also changing their supply bags, to lessen the chance an entire bag will have to be taken out of service for a long period of time or thrown away.
