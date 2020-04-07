Summit County officials investigating homicide after man shot dead during argument

April 7, 2020

LAKEMORE, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County officials and the Lakemore Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was found shot dead.

Officials say a 63-year-old man was shot dead after he and his roommate got into an argument.

It happened on the 2500 block of South Street in Lakemore around 4 p.m. on Monday.

According to a release, the victim and his roommate got into an argument, they went outside, and that’s when the 63-year-old man was shot and killed.

Police have yet to announce any arrests, but the shooting is still under investigation.

