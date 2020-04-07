Suspect pleads guilty to kidnapping and fleeing accident scene involving pregnant woman in Independence (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kentucky man pleaded guilty last week, after crashing a stolen truck into a pregnant woman’s car.
She was only one victim in the crime spree that James Reeves went on in December.
Now that Reeves is in jail, 19 News investigators obtained exclusive video of his reckless night in Northeast Ohio.
In the video you can see Reeves toss his gun away, right before police arrive to put him in handcuffs.
Shortly afterwards, you can see a passenger get out of the other side of the truck.
Police say the truck belonged to the passenger--another victim in this story.
The night began with a report about an accident on I-77.
The pregnant victim told officers the man who hit her fled on foot.
We now know that suspect was Reeves, who went on to try to trick a couple that lived nearby.
Independence police received a 911 call from the wife about Reeve’s con.
“A guy just came to the house and said his pregnant wife is bleeding down the street,” she said.
Reeves wasn’t really related to the woman he hit on the highway. He didn’t appear to have anyone with him at the time of the accident either.
But after threatening the male homeowner with a gun, the homeowner got in his own jeep with Reeves.
The homeowner’s wife realized while she was on the phone with dispatchers, however, that she could use an app to track her husband’s location.
She was able to lead officers to Granger Road, where they arrested Reeves and rescued her husband.
Reeves pleaded guilty to kidnapping, robbery and aggravated burglary.
Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in this case.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.