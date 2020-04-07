Teen girl and boy reported missing from Summit County area, sheriff’s office says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a missing boy and girl.
According to the parents of the two teenagers, 17-year-old Austin Riffle was last seen on April 3, while 16-year-old Leah Sunderland was reported missing on the night of April 4.
The sheriff’s office says it is not known is Riffle and Sunderland are traveling together or alone.
Anybody with information about the missing pair should call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.