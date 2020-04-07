Vermilion employee takes over $4,000 from city

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - An employee from the city of Vermilion is being accused of using public funds for personal gasoline purchases.
Ohio state’s auditor, Keith Faber, conducted an audit that found William Nehls purchased fuel for personal use with city funds.
Nehls was a City Street Department employee from Jan. 1, 2016 until July 6, 2018.
Nehls’ job was to make regular purchases of fuel for city vehicles.
According to a release, the audit found there was $4,714 for fuel purchases made by Nehls outside of his employment hours.
Following an investigation, Nehls was found guilty of misdemeanor attempted theft and was ordered to pay $1,684 in restitution.
Auditor Faber issued a finding for recovery against Nehls for $3,030.
Nehls was ordered to pay the money back to the City of Vermilion Steet Maintenance & Repair fund.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.