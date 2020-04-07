Wickliffe-Based, Lubrizol Pledging $2 Million To Help Fight Coronavirus

Not only is Lubrizol based in Northeast Ohio, but they also have offices both domestically and in 17 countries worldwide. So when Coronavirus effected their workers in China, they sent over $300,000 worth of supplies to assist them. Now they’re ramping up production to give even more. “What the crisis did do was to allow us to redirect our resources to support our customers who make those materials and who makes those finished goods. So we’ve realigned some of our production priorities to support the customers who are making products. To support the customers who are making PPE’s out of our plastics.” says President of the Lubrizol Foundation, Beth Grove.