Buchtel star staying on track

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you want to watch NeVaeh Lewis run, pay attention ... she goes by in a blur.
In fact, the only thing that can slow down the Buchtel star is our current state of affairs: seasons in all sports currently on hold.
And for her, the outdoor track season was supposed to be a bounce-back season.
“It was a bounce-back year for me because one, I pulled my hamstring (last season), and two, I kind of missed out on something,” Lewis said.
That something was competing in the district or regionals.
So she used the Winter to prepare for a strong Spring.
“I just practiced harder," Lewis says. “I put in more time. I concentrated on being better.”
And she got a lot better.
As in, NeVaeh was already matching her best times of a year ago.
And leading in other ways, too. Even as a junior.
“Last year, when we had our seniors, I still took up a leadership role because I was gonna be captain this year, so I had to step up then, too," Lewis says.
And then ... the season was stopped.
Lewis says she’s grateful that she has another year at Buchtel. The current seniors won’t have that opportunity.
She works out at least 3 hours per day, six days a week, to make sure she's ready when there is a track season. When she'll compete for the Griffins again. In her favorite, the 200 meters. In the 100. And the relays. May take a little time to get in sync with her teammates again. But it'll happen.
“It’ll kind of be hard," Lewis says. "We’ll just have to remember how we did the relay last year, and hopefully implement it when the time comes.”
