Cedar Point halts payments on passes due to uncertainty of park’s opening during coronavirus restrictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced that billing for all 2020 season passes has been suspended due to the uncertainty surrounding the amusement park’s opening date.

As of Wednesday, the opening date for Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary season has not been announced because of the statewide restrictions ordered during Ohio’s fight with the coronavirus.

Jason McClure, vice president and general manager, sent a statement to 2020 season passholders on Wednesday about the payment plans:

As we all continue to navigate this unprecedented situation, we want to thank you for your continued patience and support of Cedar Point. Our team would like nothing more than to open our park and welcome you back. Clearly that is not an option for us right now, and our priority is to keep everyone safe --- our valued guests, our amazing associates, and our cherished communities.

Given the uncertainty around our park opening, we want to share that for 2020 Season Passholders participating in our Easy Pay Program, we have automatically suspended monthly billing as of April 8, 2020, and will continue to do so while the park is closed. Once the park has opened for the season, billing will resume. Passholders will need to be current on payments in order to receive 2020 Season Pass admission and associated benefits.

This is a very unusual time for all of us. Our Season Passholders represent some of our most loyal guests, and we again thank you for your understanding and loyalty to Cedar Point.

Cedar Point was originally scheduled to open on May 9, but that date has since been postponed.