Cleveland-area vets seeing lots of pets for stress issues likely caused by their owners being home 24/7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even though you’ve likely canceled your pet’s upcoming check-up, veterinarians say they are still plenty busy right now.
Many local offices are offering drive-up services to eliminate the amount of people in the building.
Dawn Johnson had to bring her kitten to the West Park Animal Hospital when she dislocated her hip.
“They give you a number and they put this on the front windshield,” she said.
Johnson says she waited outside in the parking lot with nearly a dozen others that needed urgent help for their pet.
“It was very busy,” she said.
The same is true down at the Apple Hill Animal Hospital in Broadview Heights.
There, Dr. Julia Grossman is handling emergency cases similar to Johnson’s, but she says the most common problem she’s seeing right now is GI issues.
“We’re seeing some vomiting and diarrhea and that’s probably stress related for those dogs,” Grossman said.
With everyone working from home, Grossman says people are messing up their pets’ routines. She said many animals are experiencing serious anxiety because all their people are home 24/7.
Grossman said, “A lot of these dogs are like, 'Hey if you’re home why aren’t you playing with me? Why are you at the computer? Why aren’t you paying attention? Wait this is my nap time usually, and you’re home. So, what does that mean?”
Grossman says she’s doing everything from incorporating probiotics in the diets of pets who are more mild... to prescribing anti-anxiety medicines for severe cases.
Just like this is hard for dogs, it’s also hard for her to see them struggle day after day.
“We usually see a mix of healthy and sick,” Grossman said. “But, because we’re only seeing sick it’s just weighed down on us as a profession.”
Many vet offices are asking customers to call before they bring your pet over.
