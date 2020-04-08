Cleveland native DJ Steph Floss keeping people dancing during the stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - DJ Steph Floss is used to hyping up arenas filled with thousands of people, and keeping clubs jamming until the sun comes up.
These days with the stay-at-home order in effect, Steph is making sure people having a good time while they’re staying in.
Steph said, “people are cooped up in the house all day long, so for me and other djs to be able to play music, and make people feel free from being in the house for those few hours it’s definitely a blessing for all of us.”
Steph is also helping families out with virtual pizza parties on weekends partnered up with Papa Johns.
It’s called Pizza Party with a Purpose, and it benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio.
Steph sends free pizza to families before he starts his family-friendly show so everyone can hang out, eat pizza, and dance together.
He hosts the pizza parties on Instagram live, and kids have been thanking him for the gesture.
For the DJ who’s been spinning for LeBron James, Jay Z, Nike, Barack Obama Beats by Dre, he’s never forgotten his roots or the importance of being there for the kids in his city.
Steph said, “growing up on the east side of Cleveland Kinsman-Harvard area, I come from an environment that most of the kids that are following me are dealing with, so I’m very familiar with those environments, and those kids and I am a product of being one of those kids.”
In a time where we are separated, DJ Steph Floss has fostered a virtual connection.
He said the kids are keeping him young and teaching him how to dance.
Steph also said the pizza parties are a way to give parents a break, a moment where they don’t have to worry about putting food on the table, or think about what to do for lunch.
"Any help that we all can do as human beings if we can, I think that other families, kids, and individuals will appreciate that,” Steph said.
You can catch DJ Steph Floss every weekday on z 107.9 for his show 9 o’clock Mixtape.
