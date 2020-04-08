Columbus veterinarian says state officials asked him to pitch in during the coronavirus, should the need arise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The coronavirus has the healthcare system in states like New York on life support, so the state has waived a lot of the restrictions that are typically in place for physicians and nurses.
While we are not at that point in Ohio, our state is preparing for every possible scenario.
Dr. Timothy Soroosh has been taking care of pets in the Columbus area for six years. He said the pandemic has changed the way he’s run his practice, but there’s one thing he was not prepared for.
"The email was sent out to, as far as I know, all veterinarians along with anybody who has a medical license of any sort in the state of Ohio, so dentists, veterinary technicians, dental hygienists, optometrists,” said Dr. Timothy Soroosh, a veterinarian from Powell, Ohio.
He said the email came from the licensing board of veterinarians and the Ohio Department of Health.
Dr. Soroosh said while he doesn’t think our state is even close to the point of actually putting something like this in place, it’s still shocking.
"I don’t think in my wildest dreams had you asked me two months ago I would’ve envisioned anyway short of a zombie apocalypse that we’d be having a conversation about having non-physicians or nurses partaking in directly managing human healthcare. So yeah, it’s a surprising time,” he said.
He wanted to share this as a reminder to everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.
“I wanted to make sure that people realize that we’re not at these stages yet, but for the fact that they’re even asking this kind of question says that they’re taking this very seriously and we have a major problem on our hands.”
19 News asked Dr. Soroosh if he’d be willing to pitch in should we get to that point. He said he talked it over with his wife and they decided, even though he’s not a human healthcare provider, he still feels it’s his duty to pitch in if needed.
