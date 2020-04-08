COVID-19 “Heroes Fund” would increase pay for essential workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is working on getting essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic additional money in their paychecks.
The COVID-19 “Heroes Fund” would increase pay of up to $25,000 for essential workers.
This is equivalent to a raise of $13 per hour from the start of the public health emergency until Dec. 31, 2020.
The “Heroes Fund” would also offer a $15,000 essential worker recruitment incentive to gain additional workers.
Brown is pushing for this to be included in any future coronavirus stimulus package.
Essential workers include doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, building cleaners, letter carriers, transit workers and more.
“Frontline workers, are making great personal sacrifices, putting in grueling hours and risking their health and safety to keep our country safe.”
