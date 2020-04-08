F-1 tornado rips through Medina County, uprooting trees and causing major damage

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four trees went down in one yard in Medina County, and miraculously, the family is OK.
Angela Terrill and her daughter Amirrah were sitting in the back of the family’s SUV when 19 News spoke with them about the tornado from Tuesday night.
“Me and her we stay up in the top bedroom, where the big tree crash through,” she said. Angela and her 7-year-old daughter barely escaped the destructive F-1 tornado.
A massive pine tree was uprooted and crashed into the roof of their home. “Pretty much freaking out. Everybody running in circles. Everything happened. It was there and it was gone. We ran downstairs to the basement and it was scary. It was really scary.”
Looking in the neighborhood it’s easy to see why she was so scared. Trees are down, power lines too. One pole snapped in half, dangerously dangling with wires still attached.
The CVS on the corner of Lafayette and Elmwood had it’s roof partially ripped off.
Angela said she didn’t have much time to think, she just reacted. “Grabbed the cat, grabbed the daughter, grabbed the family. We all ran downstairs as quickly as we could.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.