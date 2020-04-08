Family craft time! How to make Big Eye Goggles

April 8, 2020

By Zachariah Durr

Family craft time! Make a funny pair of Big Eye Goggles that will turn you into an instant cartoon character.

Family craft time! Egg cartons are a unique shape that lends itself to making all sorts of things. Don’t throw out that carton the next time you eat all your eggs – you can make a pair of Goofy Eye Goggles! Turn yourself into a cartoon character on a stick!

You’ll need an egg carton, scissors, a small knife, paint, and a chopstick. Watch our video to see how it’s done.

