Google study that collects cell data shows if Ohioans are staying at home during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A study published by Google shows how often Ohioans are leaving their homes based on cellular data collected from smartphones.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health highlighted Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report during Wednesday’s regular briefing.
“Ohio is significantly flattening the curve, and Cuyahoga County is part of that,” said County Health Commissioner Terry Allan.
The study uses anonymous cellular data to show whether populations are practicing social distancing by tracking movement trends at venues that include retail and grocery stores, pharmacies, transit stations, parks, and residences.
Available data shows the change in crowd sizes for certain places beginning in mid-February through the end of March.
In Ohio, mobility trends for retail and recreational places, like restaurants and shopping centers are down 43% below the baseline. Crowds at grocery stores and pharmacies are down 19%, while mobility trends at parks are up 117% compared to the baseline measurement.
According to Google, the baseline is defined as “the median value, for the corresponding day of the week, during the 5-week period Jan 3–Feb 6, 2020.”
View the full report for Ohio, broken down by each county:
The report, provided to public health officials, uses aggregate numbers from Google-owned apps, such as Google Maps. It does not specify the exact amount of individuals at each place.
