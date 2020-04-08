GV Art + Design teams up with Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals for T-shirt to support healthcare ‘heroes’

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood based apparel company GV Art + Design teamed up with the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals to show support for heathcare “heroes” on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with their new T-shirt that literally pays tribute.
The shirt which reads “There is a hero in all of us” inside a stethoscope with resemblance to the Superman logo hit the market on Tuesday.
GV Art + Design said 50% of the proceeds raised from the sales of their $25 “Heroes" t-shirt will benefit caregiver support funds created by both the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals to provide additional support to their respective professional caregivers working in Northeast Ohio.
That isn’t the only tee GV Art + Design created during the coronavirus crisis.
The company also has one that reads “OverCOME TOGETHER" above “apart, we are one,” nodding to the stay-at-home and social distancing orders.
This $25 tee also comes with supporting a great cause.
According to GV Art + Design:
"The further we are apart, the closer it brings us together.
Now more than ever we all need to do what is needed. Thank You to the medical professionals on the front lines, the necessary workers keeping our Country going and those staying at home to protect others. We are all joining together for one common goal. We are all in this together!
A portion of the proceeds will be going to the Rapid Response Fund, which deploys resources to nonprofit organizations serving on the frontlines of the pandemic in our region."
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.