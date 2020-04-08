Health officials discuss latest coronavirus cases and Cuyahoga County’s response to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health are expected to address the area’s latest cases and the ongoing efforts to mitigate a wider spread of the coronavirus.
Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan and Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett are scheduled to hold a regular briefing at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday from the agency’s offices in Parma.
On Monday, Dr. Gullett said a 1-week old baby tested positive for COVID-19; the youngest individual within Cuyahoga County to have a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
Health officials are working to determine when and how the 1-week-old baby became infected with the coronavirus.
“We actually are working closely with the obstetrics care providers in the community on a research study to better understand on transmission and protection occurs in the obstetrics and the maternity care timeline,” Dr. Gullett stated during Monday’s briefing. “We do know that transmission happens within two to 14 days of exposure, and so within two days of being exposed, we could have a positive.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed at least 911 cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland; the area with the most positive tests in the state.
County officials are also monitoring multiple cases of the coronavirus in inmates at the jail facility, but Executive Armond Budish said preparations were made in advance to limit the spread.
