How should you spend your federal stimulus check from the coronavirus pandemic?

“There is a reason why they really didn't call it a ‘stimulus package.’ It's called a ‘relief.’ Why? It's not because the economy has shrunk because we have economic issues. This is the fact that the economy shrunk because we have healthcare issues, right. We have a public health issue. So I wouldn't suggest people go out and spend, spend, spend to bring the economy back to life. What are you going to spend it on, I can't even go to the mall today right?” Nsiah said.