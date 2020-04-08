Just in time for Easter, read the 'Egg in the Hole’ book on ‘Story Time with Jamie Sullivan’

The Very Hungry Caterpillar (Source: The Very Hungry Caterpillar)
By Jamie Sullivan | April 8, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 9:46 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, we’re reading the book “Egg in the Hole," by Richard Scarry.

Story Time with Jamie Sullivan

Join us each weekday morning at 10 a.m. from the reading corner for a new book.

Some books will be provided by the Cleveland Public Library.

Make sure to read along if you have the book at home.

Please share ❤️ Join me for 'Story Time' each weekday morning at 10:00am! Make sure you join me LIVE on our Cleveland...

Posted by Jamie Sullivan on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

I’m always open to book suggestions. Please send them to: jsullivan@woio.com.

After reading each day, be sure to watch the 19 First Alert Weather School at 10:30 a.m.

