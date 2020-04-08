Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Governor provides list of 167 inmates eligible for release
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has provided a new list of 167 state prison inmates who could be eligible for release after 10 inmates and 27 employees at several institutions tested positive. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the creation of a state Office of Small Business Relief to bring assistance efforts for the state’s 950,000 small businesses under one roof. And in good news for people buying takeout meals, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission approved an emergency rule allowing restaurants to sell up to two alcoholic drinks with food ordesr. Ohio has now seen 167 COVID-19 deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO INMATES
Convicted GOP insider could get released because of virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Among the Ohio inmates who could be released early because of the coronavirus outbreak is a former Republican fundraiser convicted in a state investment scandal. The list announced Tuesday by Republican Mike DeWine includes former Toledo-area coin dealer Tom Noe. He was the central figure in the scandal that engulfed Ohio’s Republicans in 2005. The investigation led to 19 convictions that reached up to then-Ohio Gov. Bob Taft. DeWine says the Ohio Parole Board will decide whether to release Noe and 25 other inmates who are over 60 and have medical problems that could make them vulnerable to the virus.
UNIVERSITY-AIR FORCE CONTRACT
University awarded $25M contract for weapons research
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The University of Dayton Research Institute has won a $25 million Air Force contract for weapons research. The Dayton Daily News reported Tuesday that the institute received a five-year contract to research and develop new technology that can be applied to air-developed weapons. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. It is expected to be completed by September 2021.
OHIO EARTHQUAKE
Small earthquake reported near northeastern Ohio community
PERRY, Ohio (AP) — A small earthquake has struck near a northeastern Ohio community, though officials say it’s unlikely many people felt it, The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 9:50 p.m. Monday off the coast of Perry in Lake Erie. The quake had a depth of 3 miles. The USGS says it has not received any reports from anyone who may have felt the earthquake.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGES IN TROUBLE
Financial hits pile up for colleges as some fight to survive
Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a series of financial losses. Scores of colleges say they’re taking heavy hits as they refund money to students for housing, dining and parking that went unused after campuses closed last month. Yet college leaders say that’s only the start of their troubles: Even if campuses are allowed to reopen by this fall, they worry that many students won’t return. Officials believe the economic downturn will leave many Americans unable to afford tuition, and colleges are forecasting heavy losses among international students.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO-BROWN ENDORSES
Prominent Ohio Democrat Brown endorses Biden for president
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio's most prominent Democrat has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, with the state's extended primary three weeks away. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says Biden fights for Americans who are working hard but struggling to achieve better lives. Brown says Biden has what's needed to lead through a public health crisis and economic turmoil. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign declined Tuesday to comment. Republicans have dominated most statewide races in recent years in Ohio, which Republican President Donald Trump won by an 8-point margin in 2016. Brown won a third term in 2018 with 53%.
ROOMMATES-DEADLY ARGUMENT
Authorities: Roommate dispute ends in fatal shooting at home
LAKEMORE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a dispute between two roommates ended with one fatally shooting the other. The shooting in Lakemore occurred around 4 p.m. Monday. The argument between the victim, identified only as a 63-year-old man, and his roommate began as a verbal dispute inside their residence. But the two soon went outside where the argument continued, and the victim was shot in the chest a short time later. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not identified the shooter or said if that person was injured or will face charges. They also have not said what the two were arguing about.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Ohio, Oklahoma courts rule abortions can continue amid virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Court decisions in two U.S. states Monday allowed abortions to continue after the procedure was caught in the crosshairs of governors’ orders suspending non-essential elective surgeries due to the new coronavirus. The decisions in Ohio and Oklahoma responded to challenges by abortion rights groups. The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals declined an appeal by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeking to reverse a judge’s temporary restraining order allowing abortion facilities in the state to continue performing surgical abortions. In Oklahoma, a judge issued a similar order against the administration, allowing clinics there to resume providing medication and surgical abortions.
DEADLY GAS STATION SHOOTING
1 killed when man starts shooting randomly at gas station
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a man who started shooting randomly at people and cars at a Cleveland gas station fatally shot an 81-year-old man. The suspect, identified only as a 36-year-old man, was captured shortly after the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon when a witness called 911 and followed him from the station. It’s not yet known what charges he will face. The man walked through the gas station parking lot and shot at various people and vehicles. Anthony Watkins was shot several times in the head and body and was pronounced dead a short time later. It's not yet known what sparked the shooting.
AP-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONS
ACLU seeks release of federal prison inmates where 5 died
A new class-action lawsuit demands the release of hundreds of high-risk inmates at a federal prison in Louisiana where the coronavirus has claimed the lives of five prisoners and infected nearly two dozen others. The American Civil Liberties Union says authorities are not acting quickly enough to release medically vulnerable prisoners to home confinement. A coronavirus outbreak at the low-security facility already has killed five inmates and infected nearly two dozen others. The federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment. The lawsuit says Attorney General William Barr's instructions to federal prisons last week did not offer specific details or a timeline.