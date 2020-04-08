65,000+ without power after severe weather pummels Northeast Ohio

File photo (Source: AP Images)
By John Deike | April 8, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 12:52 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 65,000 FirstEnergy customers across Northeast Ohio are now in the dark after severe weather struck the region on Tuesday evening.

Here’s the county-by-county outage breakdown:

Ashtabula: 3,140

Cuyahoga: 5,263

Geauga: 4,317

Lake: 3,290

Lorain: 10,170

Medina: 9,044

Portage: 10,270

Stark: 3,940

Summit: 22,637

Trumbull: 2,330

Wayne: 2,212

A tornado warning was issued for Medina, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties late Tuesday evening, but ALL of those warnings have been canceled.

Heavy rain and hail have pummeled the region, and several storm damage reports are coming out of Stark County.

Utility crews have been dispatched to begin repairing the outages.

