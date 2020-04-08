65,000+ without power after severe weather pummels Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 65,000 FirstEnergy customers across Northeast Ohio are now in the dark after severe weather struck the region on Tuesday evening.
Here’s the county-by-county outage breakdown:
Ashtabula: 3,140
Cuyahoga: 5,263
Geauga: 4,317
Lake: 3,290
Lorain: 10,170
Medina: 9,044
Portage: 10,270
Stark: 3,940
Summit: 22,637
Trumbull: 2,330
Wayne: 2,212
A tornado warning was issued for Medina, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties late Tuesday evening, but ALL of those warnings have been canceled.
Heavy rain and hail have pummeled the region, and several storm damage reports are coming out of Stark County.
Utility crews have been dispatched to begin repairing the outages.
