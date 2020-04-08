Lyndhurst bans use of reusable shopping bags until 2021 due to coronavirus concerns

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - In addition to the safety procedures like the stay-at-home order Governor Mike DeWine enacted for the state of Ohio to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Lyndhurst adopted new legislation to further protect the public.
Mayor Patrick A. Ward announced a temporary ban on the use of reusable shopping bags has been placed effective April 7, 2020 until Jan. 1, 2021.
This ban means shoppers are not allowed to bring their own bags in to a store, and clerks are not allowed to pack groceries or other items into reusable shopping bags, according to the legislation.
Mayor Ward encourages residents to “make use of the recycling options for the single-use plastic bags that the larger stores have in place.”
