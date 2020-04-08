May Dugan Center in Cleveland serves thousands of meals at drive-thru event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of cars drove through the May Dugan center parking lot in Ohio City on Wednesday, as more and more people are turning to help during the outbreak of COVID-19.
The center said 686 households were served, which translates to about 2,259 individuals being fed multiple meals. Of those, 67 percent were first-time visitors, relying on assistance for the first time.
The event was a collaborative effort between the center, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Heinen’s, which donated food.
A walk-in distribution event is scheduled for Thursday at the center, located at 4115 Dodge Ave.
Appointments are required; they can be made by calling (216) 631-588, ext. 300.
