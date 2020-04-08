North Olmsted pizza purveyor giving away pies to laid off hospitality workers

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The pandemic has left many service industry staff out of work across Ohio, and the nation.
A local restaurant wants to let those folks know that they are not alone.
Danny Boy’s Pizza handed out free pies to people that have been impacted.
“Just wanted to say a big, big thank you to everybody. Come get your pizza, we’re open at all six locations for pick-up and delivery..." said Owner Camden Grendow.
Pretty soon word traveled and cars started lining up outside the restaurant.
This isn’t the only way they are helping
“Once a week, we’ve been doing donations to Fairview Hospital or Saint John, and we’re having days where medical professionals can come in and get 50 percent off. We’re really trying to give anybody any break we can,” said Grendow.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.