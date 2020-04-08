Northeast Ohio Weather: Clouds clear out for the afternoon, rain returns overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many neighborhoods are cleaning up after last night’s severe weather.
If you are dealing with property damage today, the weather will be favorable for your clean up efforts.
After a cloudy start to the day, expect gradual clearing through the afternoon.
Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 60s this afternoon.
Clouds will start to increase late tonight.
Rain will return to the region after 11:00 PM.
If you're experiencing some storm anxiety, rest assured that we are not going to see the kind of weather that we saw on Tuesday night.
This will be a swath of rain that moves through from 11:00 PM - 8:00 AM.
In case you missed it, here is Wednesday’s 19 First Alert Weather School with Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck.
Most of the rain will exit our forecast area by 9:00 AM Thursday.
I do think that we will see a few areas of clearing throughout the day Thursday.
However, models are indicating that we'll see another round of hit or miss showers and storms during the afternoon.
These will be strong showers, capable of producing some small hail.
It will also be cold and windy on Thursday.
Highs will only climb into the upper 40s.
With gusty winds factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the 30s all day.
