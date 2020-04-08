Northeast Ohio Weather: Morning clouds then afternoon sun; many in the 60s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many neighborhoods are cleaning up after last nights severe weather. We will be dry today and still pleasant. The cold front that tracks through later tonight will bring the much cooler air tomorrow. We will be cloudy this morning. Isolated showers around, but most of us will be dry. I have the clouds breaking early this afternoon. We will see a fair amount of sun after 2:00 p.m. Afternoon temperatures warm well into the 60s. It will be cooler along the lakeshore east of Cleveland. Clouds will increase this evening. Rain develops after 10:00 p.m. as that cold front approaches. A noticeable change tomorrow as a much colder air mass builds in. Strong winds out of the west will gust over 40 mph at times.