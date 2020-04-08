NWS Cleveland confirms two tornadoes on Tuesday; EF-1 in Lorain and Medina counties, EF-0 in Stark County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland confirmed two tornadoes touched down in northern Ohio on Tuesday night.
The first tornado, an EF-1, occurred in Lorain County in Grafton before moving into Medina County and the City of Medina, where it produced extensive damage to trees and power lines.
EF-1 tornadoes can produce winds ranging from 86 to 110 miles per hour.
The second tornado, an EF-0, touched down in East Sparta in Stark County, where it downed trees onto homes, causing minor to moderate roof damage.
EF-0 tornadoes can produce winds ranging from 65 to 85 miles per hour.
The storms that tore through Northeast Ohio Tuesday night left a trail of damage across parts of Lorain, Medina, Summit, and Stark counties.
This morning, NWS storm survey teams fanned out across the areas most heavily impacted to survey the storm damage.
After weather events like what we saw last night, survey teams from the NWS go out to determine whether reported storm damage was caused by straight line winds, tornadoes, or a combination of the two.
We are still awaiting one additional survey from Summit County.
