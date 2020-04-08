NWS Cleveland survey teams confirm EF-1 tornado damage from Tuesday night’s storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed that a tornado did move over portions of Lorain and Medina counties on Tuesday night.
NWS storm survey teams have found a sporadic damage path beginning in Lorain County and moving into Medina County.
Some of this damage is indicative of an EF-1 tornado.
Some of it is EF-0 tornado damage.
An EF-1 tornado consists of winds ranging from 86 to 110 miles per hour.
EF-1 tornadoes cause moderate damage.
An EF-0 tornado has winds of 65 to 85 miles per hour.
EF-0 tornadoes produce light damage.
Our meteorologists were live on 19 News Tuesday night as severe storms pummeled the area.
The storms left a lot of damage across Lorain, Medina, Summit, and Stark counties.
Throughout the morning, NWS storm survey teams have been dispatched across the areas most heavily impacted surveying the storm damage.
After weather events like what we saw last night, survey teams from the NWS go out to determine whether reported storm damage was caused by straight line winds, tornadoes, or a combination of the two.
We are in constant contact with the NWS as they conduct their surveys.
We can now say that last night’s storms did produce at least one tornado.
The NWS is continuing to survey farther southeast across Medina County this afternoon.
Please stay tuned throughout the afternoon and evening as we await formal tornado survey track and intensity information.
